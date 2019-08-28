ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze damaged the exterior of a building at an Elkton-area manufacturing plant, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An employee called 911 at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, after discovering the fire at a W.L. Gore plant in the 400 block of Vieves Way, fire officials reported.
Approximately 35 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in structural damage to the outer part of the building, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, who further reported that the blaze did not damage any contents.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started on the exterior of the building, near the shipping and receiving department, fire officials said. As of Wednesday, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
