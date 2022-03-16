This photo shows a white 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck that caught fire Tuesday outside an Aberdeen home, which sustained exterior damage (seen above and beside the garage entrance) when the nearby flames spread. As of Wednesday, the cause of the truck fire remained under investigation.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ABERDEEN — An investigation is continuing after a pickup truck caught fire outside an Aberdeen home, which sustained exterior damage when the nearby flames spread to it, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday after discovering the burning truck outside the residence in the 1500 block of American Way, prompting volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 10 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
“The vehicle fire extended, causing damage to the exterior of the dwelling. The occupants were not displaced by the fire,” an MOSFM spokesperson explained.
The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, according to the spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started on the exterior rear of the vehicle, fire officials said. As of Wednesday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
