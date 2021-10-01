Volunteer firefighters continue working Wednesday, after controlling a blaze at this summer cottage near North East. The fire, which started inside a bedroom closet, caused an estimated $5,000 in damage, fire officials reported.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after a blaze damaged a summer cottage near North East, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The owner called 911 at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, after noticing smoke inside the cottage in the 100 block of First Street, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. North East Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
More than 35 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the one-story cottage, which was not equipped with smoke detectors, according to a MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside a bedroom closet, fire officials said. As of Thursday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
