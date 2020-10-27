NORTH EAST — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a Monday morning fire at Restoration Hardware in the Principio Business Park.
According to Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, damage to the inside of a warehouse where furniture orders for the company are picked was estimated at $20,000 for the contents.
The fire was reported at 8:20 a.m. and 25 employees quickly evacuated, Alkire said.
“The sprinklers did activate,” He added. “We give that significant credit for keeping the fire in check and under control.”
Volunteers from Charlestown Fire Company knocked it back and then set about getting smoke out of the building. Alkire described the incident as more of a smoldering fire than a blaze.
There were no injuries reported.
Alkire said an employee of the East Principio Parkway company did notify the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Administration but the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was not involved with that call.
Anyone having information on the fire should contact the regional office at 410-386-3050.
