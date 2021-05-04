PERRYVILLE — An investigation is continuing after a blaze damaged a pier in Perryville, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 6:45 a.m. on Monday after discovering the burning pier in the 200 block of Broad Street, prompting firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Perryville served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 10 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $500 in damage to the pier, which is constructed of wood and metal, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials said, adding that MOSFM detectives are asking for the public’s help in this investigation.
Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to call the agency’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.
