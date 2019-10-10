NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after a blaze damaged a garage at a multi-family residence several miles north of North East on Tuesday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 9:41 p.m., after discovering the blaze in the 100 block of West Branch Circle, which is off Route 272, near the Rising Sun High School, in the area of Calvert, fire officials reported.
Approximately 30 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze, which activated smoke detectors in that area, caused an estimated $8,000 in structural damage while destroying approximately $2,000 in contents, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, who identified the owners/occupants as William and Lori Heath.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the garage, but, as of Thursday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation. Alkire further reported, however, that “investigators considered and cannot eliminate an electrical cause.”
