ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a fire heavily damaged a townhouse in Elkton over the weekend, displacing eight occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 7:48 a.m. on Saturday, after discovering the blaze inside the residence in the 100 block of Huntsman Drive, fire officials reported.
Approximately 30 firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 35 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire displaced two adults and six children, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Howard F. Ewing, an agency detective and spokesman. Ewing further reported that the American Red Cross is assisting them.
The blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in structural damage to the two-story home, which is situated in the middle of a group of townhouses, fire officials said.
In addition, fire officials added, the blaze destroyed approximately $25,000 in belongings inside the residence, which was equipped with a working smoke detector.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the residence, but, as of Monday afternoon, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to fire officials.
