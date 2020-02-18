ELKTON — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Monday afternoon fire that damaged a home in the unit block of Filbert Road.
Owners James and Pam Warden discovered the fire in the garage of their single story home just before 3:30. Singerly Fire Company volunteers needed just 5 minutes to get the blaze under control.
There were no injuries but damage to the garage and its contents was estimated at $2,000.
