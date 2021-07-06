ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze damaged a commercial garbage bin behind a convenience store in Elkton on the Fourth of July, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
As of Tuesday, MOSFM detectives had not excluded the improper disposal of fireworks as a cause for the blaze at Carroll Fuels in the 200 block of Belle Hill Road, fire officials reported.
“Discarded fireworks cannot be ruled out,” a MOSFM spokesperson noted.
A passerby called 911 at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, after discovering the burning garbage receptacle at the convenience store/fuel station, fire officials said. Eight firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton extinguished the blaze in approximately 10 minutes, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $500 in damage to what investigators described as a “35-yard dumpster,” fire officials reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside the commercial garbage receptacle; however, as of Tuesday, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, according to fire officials.
