NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after a blaze gutted a detached garage on a residential property near North East over the weekend, causing approximately $100,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant of the nearby residence called 9:01 p.m. on Sunday night, after discovering the burning outbuilding in the 700 block of Shady Beach Road, which is off Route 272 (Turkey Point Road), south of North East, fire officials reported.
“The occupants smelled smoke and saw an orange glow on the woods in the back of their residence, so they went outside the investigate,” said Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Derek Chapman, who is supervisor of the agency’s Northeastern Regional Office.
One of the occupants called 911 after a failed attempt to extinguish the blaze, Chapman noted.
Approximately 30 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. North East Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the outbuilding, and it destroyed approximately $50,000 in belongings that were stored inside the garage, Chapman reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the garage, fire officials said. As of Tuesday, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
