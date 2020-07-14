ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to a commercial construction trailer near Elkton over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, after discovering the blaze in the 500 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), fire officials said. Approximately 10 firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton responded to the fire call and battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
Investigators identified Alladdin Taskin as the owner of the 12’-by-70’ construction trailer, which sustained an estimated $5,000 in structural damage, according to Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Matt Stevens. He further reported, “The trailer was empty,” explaining why the notification-of-investigation report listed zero dollars in damage to contents.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside a room in the trailer; however, as of Monday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.