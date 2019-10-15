CHARLESTOWN — Investigators are blaming a heat lamp used to warm an outside animal pen for igniting nearby combustibles, which then triggered a blaze that damaged a house in Charlestown over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 2:33 p.m. Saturday, after discovering the fire on the rear exterior of the residence in the 600 block of Louisa Lane, fire officials reported.
Approximately 20 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Charlestown Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $5,000 in structural damage to the single-family home, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, a MOSFM spokesman, who identified the owner/occupant as Joseph Smith.
Investigators have listed “accidental” as the cause of the blaze, he reported.
“Occupants within the dwelling discovered a fire on the exterior rear of the dwelling, in the area of an animal pen. A temporary heat source, a heat lamp, was being used within the animal pen,” Alkire outlined in a written report.
Information concerning the type of animal pen and the status of that animal was unavailable, as of early Tuesday afternoon.
“The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds citizens to use a dedicated power supply for temporary heat sources, as well as, keep the heat source secured and clear of surrounding combustibles,” Alkire advises residents in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.