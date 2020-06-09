Fire damages belongings inside North East-area townhouse

NORTH EAST - An investigation is continuing after a blaze damaged belongings, predominantly clothing, inside the living room of a townhouse near North East, but caused no structural damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant of the residence in the 100 block of Mahogany Drive, which is part of the Timberbrook neighborhood, called 911 at 4:09 p.m. Monday, after discovering the aftermath of a fire that had occurred inside the home, fire officials reported.
"The occupant came home and discovered charred clothing inside the living room, so she called 911 for precautionary reasons. The fire already had burned itself out," Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday morning.
MOSFM detectives do not suspect foul play, he reported.
"It appears that there was no criminal activity. We cannot rule out an electrical event in the area of some combustible clothing," Alkire commented.
Approximately 25 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies, including the North East Volunteer Fire Co., responded to the call, accessed the scene and performed safety checks, according to fire officials.
Investigators identified Thomas Behrens as the homeowner and Kera Jeffords as the occupant, Alkire said.
The blaze caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to property inside the home, but it did not cause any structural damage, according to Alkire.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the living room of the townhouse, but, as of Tuesday, the official cause of the fire remained under investigation, Alkire reported.
