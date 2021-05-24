BEL AIR — An investigation is continuing after a blaze damaged a restaurant in Bel Air over the weekend, forcing the business to close temporarily, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Employees called 911 at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, after discovering the fire at Naughty Dogs Restaurant, Pub and Grill in the 2300 block of Churchville Road, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials reported.
Approximately 60 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damage to the two-story building that houses the restaurant, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
“The loss is significant in dollar value, but the fire was contained to the wall and the roof,” Alkire said, adding that the damage resulted in the temporary closing of the restaurant.
As of Monday afternoon, the restaurant was listed as “temporarily closed,” according to the Naughty Dogs Restaurant, Pub and Grill website.
MOSFM investigators determined that the fire started inside one of the walls, according to Alkire. The restaurant was equipped with smoke alarms and a sprinkler system; however, they did not activate because the blaze started in an “unprotected area,” he reported.
As of Monday, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials said.
“It looks like there might have been a long-standing issue that had been smoldering before the first broke out,” Alkire commented.
