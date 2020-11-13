RISING SUN — As a gentle rain fell, the quiet of Pogue Avenue was disrupted Wednesday afternoon with a chorus of sirens coming from a parade of police and fire apparatus.
Jeff Kennard, a member of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun came up with the idea for the parade to celebrate the 100th birthday of Margaret “Peggy” Bailey.
“I thought it was a cool idea,” Kennard said Wednesday after the parade was complete and he and other fellow members were wiping rain off the ambulances and fire vehicles.
He took his cool idea to Matt Blakely, fire chief.
“I told the chief. He said it was a good idea and he organized it,” Kennard said.
Kennard was not one of Bailey’s many students in her 42 years as an educator but he did have a connection.
“She used to hang out with my grandmother,” he said.
While Bailey enjoyed a constant stream of visitors on her actual birthday last Friday, she also liked the parade.
“I think it was wonderful,” she said. Her daughter Patrice heard the sirens and encouraged her mom to go to the window to watch.
Doing just that, Bailey was all smiles as she waved at each passing vehicle and its driver.
“It’s a shame it was raining,” Kennard said. “We would have had more apparatus.”
