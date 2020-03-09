RISING SUN - A chimney fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a home near Rising Sun late Thursday night, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
An occupant of the home in the 800 block of Lombard Road, north of Rising Sun, called 911 at 11 p.m. after discovering the fire, prompting approximately 25 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials said.
The Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 40 minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials.
The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in structural damage to the two-story house, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, who identified the occupant of the home as Deborah Neely and the homeowner as Abner Stoltzfus.
Fire officials reported that the blaze caused a smoke alarm inside the home to activate.
OMSM investigators determined that the blaze started in an exterior wall of the home "due to a chimney fire," fire officials said. Investigators ruled "accidental" as the cause of the blaze, fire officials added.
