STREET — A fire that was triggered accidentally caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a home in Street, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the homeowners called 911 at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, after discovering the blaze in the 1500 block of Robinson Mill Road, prompting several volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, police added. The fire caused smoke alarms inside the house to signal, fire officials noted.
Approximately 12 volunteer firefighters battled the fire for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused approximately $45,000 in structural damage to the house, and it destroyed an estimated $5,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to a MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that the occupants are still able to live at the residence.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the basement, fire officials said. The investigators concluded that items stored too closely to a boiler caught fire, resulting in the house blaze, they added.
In the wake of the blaze caused by a basement boiler burning nearby items, MOSFM officials cautioned residents “to keep all storage and combustibles a minimum of 3 feet away from all fuel burning appliances and devices.”
