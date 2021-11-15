Volunteer firefighters work outside the Port House Grill in downtown North East on Monday morning, after controlling a kitchen fire that caused approximately $50,000 in total damage, fire officials reported.
Volunteer firefighters work outside the Port House Grill in downtown North East on Monday morning, after controlling a kitchen fire that caused approximately $50,000 in total damage, fire officials reported.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
NORTH EAST — A fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the Port House Grill restaurant in downtown North East on Monday, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
On Tuesday, information on an online business directory indicated that the restaurant is temporarily closed. The Cecil Whig was unable to reach the owner and the head chef by phone for additional information regarding the temporary closing.
The business owner called 911 at 8:02 a.m. Monday, after discovering the fire at the restaurant in the unit block of North Main Street, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. North East Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 10 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the restaurant, which is operated on the first floor of the two-story building, and it caused approximately $25,000 in damage to the contents, according to a MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the restaurant’s kitchen, fire officials said. As of Monday night, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
