Fire causes $500K in damage to garage near Port Deposit

PORT DEPOSIT – An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through a commercial garage near Port Deposit early Friday morning, causing an estimated half-million dollars in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 12:53 a.m. Friday, after discovering the burning outbuilding in the unit block of York Drive, prompting approximately 40 volunteer firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Water Witch Volunteer Fire Co. of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing the fire under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the 80’-by-60’ garage, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, who identified Woodlawn Estates, LLC as the property owner.
Specifics regarding the property damaged in the $500,000 fire was unavailable, as of Saturday afternoon.
The investigation by MOSFM fire detectives continued on Saturday, as they try to determine where the blaze started and what caused it, fire officials reported.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information regarding this fire becomes available.
