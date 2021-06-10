CHARLESTOWN - Fire investigators are blaming "an unspecified event involving the solar panel system" for a blaze that started on the roof of a warehouse at the Amazon commercial property near Charlestown, causing an estimated half-million dollars in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Amazon employees called 911 at 2:29 p.m. on Wednesday, after discovering smoke and fire coming from the roof of the warehouse in the 600 block of Principio Parkway, prompting several volunteer fire companies from Cecil and Harford Counties to respond, fire officials reported.
Approximately 60 volunteer firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze for about 80 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused approximately $500,000 in structural damage to the warehouse, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, who further reported that the fire started in what is considered to be an "unprotected area" because the roof is not equipped with smoke alarms and sprinklers.
No one was injured, fire officials said.
Based on the preliminary investigation, MOSFM detectives concluded that the fire started accidentally after a yet-to-be determined problem with the solar panels on that warehouse roof, fire officials reported.
As of Thursday morning, MOSFM investigators could not be reached for official information regarding what, if any, impact the blaze had on future use of that warehouse.
