NORTH EAST — Investigators are asking for the public’s help after a blaze destroyed a vacant house near North East early Thursday morning, causing an estimated $400,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 3:32 a.m. on Thursday, after discovering the burning house in the 100 block of Old Elm Road, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $400,000 in structural damage to the two-story house and its contents, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
As of late Thursday afternoon, MOSFM detectives still hadn’t pinpointed where the blaze started, nor had they determined what caused the fire, the spokesperson said, adding that investigators are seeking help from the public.
Anyone with information that might help MOSFM detectives in their investigation of this house fire is asked to contact the agency’s Northeast Regional Office Hotline at 410-386-3050.
