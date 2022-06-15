This police photo shows the charred remains of a 2008 Hyundai Elantra and damage to the nearby garage of an Elkton-area home, after the car caught fire on Thursday and the flames spread to the building, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a car parked outside an Elkton home, which also sustained damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The owner called 911 at 5:33 p.m. on Thursday after discovering the fire at the residence in the 900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, prompting area volunteer firefighters to respond, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
A crew of 12 SVFC firefighters brought the blaze under control in about four minutes, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the 2008 Hyundai Elantra and to part of the house, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who noted that the car was parked in the driveway near the home’s garage.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the vehicle’s engine compartment, fire officials said. As of Friday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
