BELCAMP - An investigation is continuing after a fire damaged a commercial warehouse in Belcamp earlier this week, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Fire and sprinkler alarms at the Chesapeake Spice Company warehouse in the 4600 block of Mercedes Drive activated at 5:21 a.m. on Monday, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials reported.
Fire officials said that a total of approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control. Abingdon Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
No one was injured during the incident, said fire officials.
The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the commercial warehouse, reported Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
Fire officials emphasized that the warehouse's functioning sprinkler system and the quick response of firefighters played crucial roles in preventing even greater damage than what the structure had sustained.
"The fire originated within one of the rack storage units within the structure and activated the structure's fire sprinkler and alarm system," Alkire said, adding, "The fire was kept within the area of origin by the fire sprinkler system and (was) completely mitigated by the arriving fire department crews."
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside a rack storage unit but, as of Wednesday, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials reported.
"Investigators were unable to rule out the processing of the stored items as the cause of the fire at this time," Alkire noted.
