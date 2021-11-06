This photo shows a vacant house near Rising Sun early Wednesday morning, after an unknown person or people set fire to the building, causing an estimated $25,000 in structural damage, according to fire officials.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
RISING SUN — An investigation is continuing after an unknown person or people torched a vacant house near Rising Sun, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday after discovering the burning house in the 2100 block of Jacob Tome Memorial Highway, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 25 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the vacant, one-story house, according to a MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured during the incident.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the unoccupied house, fire officials said. Investigators listed “incendiary,” or arson, as the cause of the fire after concluding that the blaze had been intentionally set, fire officials added.
