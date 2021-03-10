EDGEWOOD — Fire detectives have concluded that a malfunctioning computer processing unit triggered a small fire inside the office of a used car dealership in Edgewood over the weekend, causing an estimated $5,000 in total damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An employee who lives on site called 911 at 7:56 p.m. Sunday after discovering the fire inside the dealership in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway (Route 40), fire officials said. The business, 1 US Motors, was closed for business at the time, fire officials added.
Approximately 30 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about five minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials, who noted that Abingdon Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit.
The blaze caused an estimated $3,000 in structural damage to the one-story commercial building, and it destroyed approximately $2,000 in contents, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started inside the car dealership’s office, where an “unidentified failure of a computer CPU” had occurred, sparking the fire, fire officials said. MOSFM detectives listed “accidental” as the cause of the fire, they added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.