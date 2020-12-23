CHESAPEAKE CITY — After Harold Reynolds, Sr. passed away in 1965, his son Harold Reynolds, Jr. set up a memorial in front of his Biddle Street home — a 40-foot tall ferris wheel, built from scratch and decorated as a wreath. After Reynolds Jr. passed away last year, his son Harold Leigh ‘Buddy’ Reynolds recreated the memorial at the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company.
“My dad was a huge part of my life,” he said. “If he thought it was a fitting tribute to his dad, I might be able to pull it off for him.”
Reynolds Sr. and Jr. — or Big Bud and Little Bud, as they were known — were both lifelong volunteer firefighters with the company. They also owned Reynolds’ Rides and Amusements, building and maintaining rides and attractions for carnivals nearby and around the country. They helped organize the fire company’s annual carnival, a fundraising tradition which began early, after the company formed in 1911.
“They were instrumental in the success of the fire company for 40 or 50 years,” said Randy McLennan, company president, adding that both were members of the company’s hall of fame. “There’s a good 100 years of service between them.”
Buddy Reynolds grew up in Chesapeake City, and worked on the carnival as a kid. He became a partner in the family company, and the business led him to settle in California. He was back in town for his father’s funeral last year when he had the idea to recreate the memorial.
His sister still lives in the home on Biddle Street, but they quickly identified a problem with the spot — the original memorial lit up at night with a star, prominently visible to northbound traffic crossing the canal bridge. The trees had grown too tall, however, blocking the view. Buddy approached the fire department about placing the memorial at the old carnival ground behind the station, and they were more than happy to help.
“We jumped at the chance,” McLennan said. “It was a no brainer for us.”
With local connections in the carnival industry, Buddy secured an available ferris wheel from Sherwood Amusements, based in Joppatowne. The fire company helped him raise funds to cover the expenses, and his nephew helped decorate and set up the memorial. All in all, it took about three days, with one wrinkle — last week’s snow storm knocked down part of the wreath.
For Buddy, the memorial is not just for his father, but goes out to first responders who have been on the front lines protecting the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is for everybody,” he said. “The right thing to do was to extend it to other folks and first responders, because this year has been so tough.”
With their legacy of service to the fire company, Buddy said, his father and grandfather would be honored to share the memorial. He also found a set of candles made by his father which rotate, sharing messages of ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy New Year,’ and donated them to the fire company alongside the lights and other decorations strung around the building.
McLennan said that seeing the ferris wheel go up unearthed his memories of attending the carnival as a kid, and said he was proud that the department was part of bringing back the memorial to honor their past service members.
“When you have these icons in your community for so long, people can kind of lose touch with them and forget what they did,” he said, hoping that this will keep the memory alive. “For me, it brought back those feelings of when I was a kid and looking forward to the carnival.”
Buddy said he will take the ferris wheel down at some point just before or just after the new year, at which point he’s bound back to San Diego. But he has considered moving back, and may continue the memorial in future years. His father and grandfather were local icons, and he thanked the community for joining to help him honor their memories.
“It’s a small town story,” he said. “The people around here are great, and it was a great place to grow up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.