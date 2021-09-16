ELKTON — Local prosecutors have dismissed their case against an Elkton-area man who was charged with numerous child pornography offenses in February because, according to Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer, a federal indictment relating to the same criminal matter has been filed against the defendant.
On Monday, as a matter of housekeeping, Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne dismissed the Cecil County criminal case against the defendant, Jacob Rubinstein, 41, Dellmyer reported. Now that all of the state charges against Rubinstein have been dropped, federal prosecutors are able to pursue their criminal case against him.
In the now-dismissed state case, Rubinstein faced seven counts of distribution of child pornography, which is a felony, and 12 counts of possession of child pornography, according to information that Maryland State Police officials released shortly after his arrest seven months ago.
Investigators filed those charges against Rubinstein after they confiscated “multiple child pornography files” on electronic devices while raiding his residence near Elkton on Feb. 16, police reported at the time. Rubinstein’s address was listed in Cecil County District Court records as the unit block of Elk Ranch Park Road.
Detectives with MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit started an investigation into the “distribution and possession of child pornography online” in September 2020, and that probe “led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Cecil County,” police reported at the time.
After identifying Rubinstein as a suspect, MSP investigators conducted a court-approved search of his residence on Feb. 16, with the assistance of Homeland Security and Investigations agents, and seized items of purported evidence, according to information released by police at the time.
“A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files,” an MSP spokesperson said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.