Federal monies sent to help community health care

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Phase 1 funding from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020 is sending $218,217 to three community health centers in Maryland's 1st Congressional District.
US Re. Andy Harris announced the award of funds Wednesday to West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo, Choptank Community Health System in Denton, and Three Lower Counties Community Services, which serves Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
Harris, a physician, said he voted for the Phase 1 Coronavirus bill to make federal grants available to these centers for urgent needs in each.
"I will continue to work to ensure that the federal government’s response to this virus is effective, efficient, and targeted to provide real assistance where and when it is most needed,” Harris said. "I am pleased to see these funds support our local health centers on the Eastern Shore."
Three Lower Counties Community Services will receive $80,494. Another $76,330 will go to Choptank Community Health System and West Cecil Health Center has been granted $61,393.
