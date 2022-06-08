WILMINGTON, DEL. — Two men have been sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison for their roles in the 2017 fatal shooting of a woman in a wooded area in Elkton, after she had been kidnapped outside her Newark-area apartment and then forced into a car trunk, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A federal judge sentenced the defendants — Ryan Bacon and Michael Pritchett, both 37, of Wilmington, Del. — to 30 years and 25 years of imprisonment respectively on May 27, after they pleaded guilty to stalking, kidnapping, and firearms charges as part of a plea agreement, a USAO spokesperson reported.
“In an act of retribution, these men not only kidnapped and killed a woman, they opened fire in the middle of a busy street, when kids were getting out of school; forever changing the life of one six-year-old boy as he was shot while riding in the backseat of his mom’s car. Rest assured the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue those who seek to terrorize our communities and hurt innocent people,” Thomas J. Sobocinski, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office, said in a prepared statement.
The killing was part of a feud that Bacon had with a former friend, Markevis Stanford. Bacon – who released rap songs under the moniker “Buck 50” – published a song that was construed as publicly labeling Stanford a “rat” or “snitch,” federal prosecutors said. That feud resulted in violence between Bacon and his associates and Stanford and his associates, prosecutors added.
On June 6, 2017, Bacon, Pritchett and others kidnapped Stanford’s girlfriend, 28-year-old Keyonna Perkins, at her home in the Four Seasons apartment complex, south of Newark, according to prosecutors.
They were able to learn Stanford’s location by posing as Perkins when they texted Stanford with Perkins’ cellphone, prosecutors said. After spotting Stanford walking on the shoulder of (Del.) Route 896, a short distance from Perkins’ apartment, the defendants fired several errant shots at him — while Perkins was in one of the vehicle trunks — before he was able to flee, prosecutors added.
Bacon and another man then drove Perkins to a wooded area near Delaware Avenue in Elkton, where she was shot five times and killed, according to prosecutors. (More specifically, the defendants murdered Perkins in a wooded area off Glen Mary Road, which, informally called “Smith Lane,’ is a utility road that can be accessed from the 100 block of Ross Street, a residential road off nearby Delaware Avenue.)
Meanwhile, Pritchett and another co-conspirator followed Stanford into Wilmington and fired at him again, prosecutors said. While the shots missed Stanford, one of the bullets ripped through an SUV and struck a six-year-old boy in the head, causing the child severe and permanent injuries, prosecutors added.
Cases against additional co-conspirators are still working their way through the court system.
