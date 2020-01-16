GREENBELT — An Elkton man who served as a Calvary Scout in the U.S. Army is one of three suspects facing federal “firearms and alien-related” charges connected to their alleged involvement in a “racially motivated violent extremist group” that plotted acts of violence against minorities, including African Americans and Jewish Americans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, is named in a federal complaint that was unsealed Thursday, after he and the other two suspects — Patrik Jordan Matthews, a 27-year-old Canadian citizen who lives in Newark, Del., and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton — were arrested by FBI agents, the agency reported.
Investigators allege that Matthews entered the United States illegally and, as recently as August, served as a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve.
Lemley, Matthews and Bilbrough allegedly have been linked to a terrorist group known as The Base, according to Marcia Murphy, a USAO spokeswoman.
Within The Base’s “encrypted chat rooms” according to the federal complaint, “members have discussed, among other things, recruitment, creating a white ethno-state, committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans), the organization’s military-style training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices.”
An affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that Mathews unlawfully crossed from Canada into the U.S., near the Manitoba-Minnesota border, on Aug. 19 and that Lemley and Bilbrough drove from Maryland to Michigan in order to pick up Mathews on Aug. 30.
All three men returned to Maryland on Aug. 31, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 3, according to the criminal complaint, the three men drove from Virginia to the Eastern Shore, where Bilbrough was residing.
Lemley and Mathews then traveled to Elkton, where Lemley obtained a motel room for Mathews, the criminal complaint outlines. The next day, Lemley drove Mathews to Delaware, where Lemley rented an apartment in which the two had resided since that time, according to the criminal complaint.
The document further alleges that, during December, Lemley and Mathews used an upper receiver ordered by Lemley, as well as other firearms parts, to make a functioning assault rifle.
Also during that same month, Lemley, Mathews and Bilbrough allegedly attempted to manufacture a “controlled dangerous substance,” DMT, at Lemley and Mathews’ apartment.
“Furthermore, Lemley, Mathews, and Bilbrough discussed The Base’s activities and spoke about other members of the organization. Mathews also allegedly showed the assault rifle to Bilbrough, who examined the assault rifle and returned it to Mathews,” according to the complaint.
Earlier this month, according to the affidavit, Lemley and Mathews purchased approximately 1,650 rounds of 5.56mm and 6.5mm ammunition and traveled from Delaware to a gun range in Maryland, where they shot the assault rifle.
They also allegedly retrieved plate carriers, which support body armor, and at least some of the purchased ammunition from Lemley’s previous residence, according to the affidavit.
Lemley and Bilbrough are charged with transporting and harboring aliens and conspiring to do so, Murphy said.
Lemley also is charged with transporting a machine gun and disposing of a firearm and ammunition to “an alien unlawfully present in the United States,” she added.
Mathews is charged with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony and with being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Murphy reported.
If convicted, Lemley would face up to 40 years in federal prison, while Bilbrough and Mathews would face 15 and 20 years respectively.
Broken down, Lemley and Bilbrough would face a maximum five-year sentence for transporting and harboring certain aliens and 10 years in federal prison for the mirroring conspiracy charge.
Lemley also would face a maximum five-year sentence for transporting a machine gun in interstate commerce and 10 years in federal prison for disposing of a firearm and ammunition to an illegal alien.
In addition, Lemley and Mathews would each face a maximum 10-year sentence for transporting a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony offense.
Also, Mathews would face a maximum 10 years in federal prison for being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, Murphy noted.
The complaint was filed against Lemley, Bilbrough and Mathews on Tuesday, two days before it was unsealed following their arrests.
The suspects were scheduled for initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on Thursday afternoon. U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day was scheduled to preside over that proceeding.
The criminal complaint was announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss, Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the FBI, of the Baltimore Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
Hur and Weiss commended the FBI Baltimore Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and ATF for their work in the investigation, and thanked U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Maryland State Police, and the Delaware State Police for their assistance.
National security prosecutors are handling the case.
