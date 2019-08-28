ELKTON — How many people can say that the time spent with their grandparents earned them recognition from well-known environmental groups?
Will and Michael Nash can after nearly a year working through programs offered by the National Wildlife Federation and the Audubon Society. Will's project ended with a certified New Wildlife Habitat while Michael's declared his grandparent's Elkton home was a bird-friendly habitat.
"It was Nana's idea, but we've been doing nature since Michael was a baby," Will, 9, said Tuesday.
"She even taught me all the birds," Michael, 5, chimed in, adding his favorite bird is the (northern) cardinal.
The Nash brothers used to be at Barbara Sweigard's Surrey Ridge home every day until moving to Middletown, Del., a year ago. Now they spend spring break and parts of their summer with her.
"We did a lot during spring break," Sweigard said.
Will ran off a list of projects done for the certification, including constructing a stick house to protect small animals from birds of prey, setting up birdhouses, hummingbird feeders and providing nesting material. Michael had to show he knew how to provide food, water, shelter and nesting sites for birds to pass the Audubon certification. To pass the National Wildlife Federation muster, Will had to show his knowledge of habitat, but also sustainable practices and conservation measures.
The boys also showed where they had inserted a number of branches in the ground in front of the living room window of their grandparent's house.
"The hawks were chasing the cardinals and sparrows," Will said, explaining that the branches gave the smaller birds a way to avoid crashing into the windows in their escape attempts.
Among the lessons learned were how to attract bees, protect butterflies and plant or provide what would be beneficial to both.
"We made a puddler," Sweigard said, coaxing her grandsons to explain the large flat dish full of compost and stones.
"It gives the butterflies a place to drink," Will explained, noting small amounts of water added to the puddler give the butterflies a drink without the risk of entrapment.
"What did you learn about compost?" she asked the boys.
"We learned it stinks," Will said, rather matter of factly, holding his nose for effect.
"But it helps the plants grow taller and taller," Michael added.
They were eager to show where three tiny green chrysalises were hanging. Over the past few weeks, they had watched the pods appear and now wait for Monarch butterflies to emerge.
Will and Michael also learned about native species. Will walked past the lush trees and explained the purpose of each.
"The birds will have places to hide," he said, walking past redbids, holly and dogwoods. "And the holly has berries the birds can eat."
Will said that as the temperatures turn cooler he and his brother will watch the change in avian populations too.
"We'll be looking for birds that come here in the winter, like towhees and juncos," he said.
"The hummingbirds are getting ready to go to Florida or Mexico for the winter," Michael noted.
Sweigard was so happy the boys completed their respective projects that she paid for signs so each could have theirs displayed.
"And one of the reasons we did this was to get others involved," she said.
