RISING SUN — In Cecil County he was known as one of the founders of Chantilly Country Club, the president of the St. Patrick’s Chapel Historical Society, and a force behind the rebuilding of St. Agnes Church.
“When St. Agnes burned down Jack was instrumental in the design and getting them to rebuild the church,” said his friend Howard “Bud” McFadden.
Stories like this about John Carl “Jack” Scarbath will be shared Saturday morning in the church on South Queen Street in Rising Sun when family and friends can finally gather in his memory.
A memorial service will be held at St. Agnes Church Saturday at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Scarbath died in December 2020 at the age of 90. His son Blair figures dad died of a broken heart, following his wife Lynn, who died in Oct. 2019. College sweethearts, they had been married 66 years.
“He met my mother at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans,” Blair said.
He was the star quarterback of the University of Maryland Terrapins. She was a Terrapin cheerleader. The end of their final semester was a whirlwind.
“They graduated in the morning and got married in the chapel in the afternoon,” he said. “His life was almost a story book kind of life.”
A Heisman Trophy runner-up, Scarbath was drafted in the first round by the Washington Redskins. From there he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers but went north instead. After a short time with the Ottowa Roughriders he returned to the NFL.
“He felt like he was being un-American,” Blair Scarbath said.
So he played for the Steelers but then got traded to the Baltimore Colts.
“But the Colts had this quarterback named Johnny Unitas and he decided that was the time to retire,” he said.
He coached college football for awhile and then got the nod from an expansion team — the Dallas Cowboys — to be their backs coach.
“He turned it down,” Scarbath said of his dad.”He took a position out of sports because of the traveling and because of the family.”
Educated in Baltimore at Polytechnic High School, Scarbath entered UMD on a baseball scholarship.
“When he tried out for football they told him he could not play baseball anymore. So he played lacrosse and he excelled,” he said. Once again coaches told the very athletic Scarbath to focus all his attention on football. “They really had to be specific.”
Jack was inducted into the National Collegiate Hall of Fame, the State of Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame, as well as the Univ. of MD Hall of Fame. He served on the Univ. of Maryland Board of Regents, the Cecil Community College Board of Directors, the M & T Bank Regional Board and was a Trustee of St. Agnes church and member of the Good Shepherd church council. He served as president of the St. Patrick’s Chapel Historical Society, Inc., a group dedicated to restoring a chapel which was originally built in 1819 and is located in Pilottown, MD.
He was also a member of the Univ. of MD Hall of Fame Board, former chairman of the UMD Educational Foundation and former president of the MD State Hall of Fame Board. He served as a member of the board of the Northern Chesapeake Hospice and was appointed to be a member of the Bainbridge Development Corp. to oversee the development of the old Bainbridge Naval Training Center property on behalf of Port Deposit, Cecil County and the state.
Blair Scarbath said he and his brother Thomas have the family memories to share while McFadden knew Jack Scarbath as a good friend and golf partner.
“I benefited by him being my partner,” McFadden said. “He was a great athlete and a good golfer too.”
He remembers going to University of Maryland events as a guest of Scarbath and hearing everyone refer to his friend as “Mr. Maryland.”
“He was quite a guy,” McFadden said.
A fellow member of the Catholic faith, McFadden said Scarbath was very active in the Good Shepherd Diocese but tried to stay low key.
“He was a very humble man. He had a lot to brag about but he never did,” McFadden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.