BALTIMORE— Family members of a man who was shot dead by three Rising Sun Police Department officers inside a home near town in May 2019 are seeking $255 million in damages, maintaining, in part, that “Rising Sun sent a firing squad” when their suicidal relative needed the “assistance of police officers,” according to the federal lawsuit.
The nine-count lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on behalf of Rising Sun resident James D. Meadows II, who is the adult son of the decedent and is one of four plaintiffs.
His late father, James Douglas Meadows – referred to as “James” in the lawsuit — was 45 when he was fatally shot by the officers at the home of his father and stepmother in the 200 block of Little New York Road, northeast of downtown Rising Sun, on May 13, 2019.
It also lists these three relatives as plaintiffs: North East resident Cheyenne Meadows, who is the decedent’s daughter; Rising Sun resident Joseph D. Meadows, who is the decedent’s father; and Peach Bottom, Pa., resident Irene E. Meadows, who is the decedent’s mother.
The civil complaint names the Town of Rising Sun and the three RSPD officers involved in the deadly shooting – Daniel J. Stickney Jr., Stephen S. McKinney and Steffon L. Josey-Davis – as the defendants. The plaintiffs are suing the defendants individually and collectively.
Stickney and McKinney remain employed with the police department, both at the rank of master patrol officer. Josey-Davis no longer is employed by the RSPD.
In accordance with agency protocol, the officers were placed on administrative duty directly after the shooting, according to police reports and Cecil Whig archives.
Late last summer, some three months later, Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer reported in a letter of declination that he found no grounds to file criminal charges against the officers involved in the fatal shooting.
Dellmyer did so after Maryland State Police detectives completed their investigation into the fatal police-involved shooting and he, in turn, reviewed it. It is standard procedure for the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office to review all police-involved shootings to determine if the actions taken by officers rose to the level of criminality.
The plaintiffs are seeking $135 million in compensatory damages and $120 million in punitive damages. In each of the nine counts, the plaintiffs are seeking $15 million in compensatory damages, while asking for $15 million in punitive damage in eight of those counts.
Excessive force, battery, denial of medical care and wrongful death are among the civil charges lodged by the plaintiffs. The lawsuit also lists municipal liability and negligence as civil charges, accusing the town in one count of failing to “properly train, supervise, control, direct and monitor the Defendant police officers in their use of force and, particularly, deadly force.”
The defense has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the Town of Rising Sun and the three officers, citing several precedent rulings in a memorandum to support its position.
In one section of that memorandum, the defense maintains that the Supreme Court “held that a mere naked assertion of wrongdoing, devoid of factual development, does not satisfy pleading requirements” and notes, “The Court explained, ‘While legal conclusions can provide the complaint’s framework, they must be supported by factual allegations.’”
RSPD officers respond to scene
Stickney, McKinney and Josey-Davis responded to the residence in the 200 block of Little New York Road at approximately 7 p.m. on May 13, 2019, after receiving a dispatch regarding a “domestic situation” involving James, described to the officers as a “suicidal man armed with a gun,” according to the lawsuit.
The three RSPD officers had been dispatched to serve as “backup” to Maryland State Police troopers and Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies who already were at the scene when Stickney, McKinney and Josey-Davis arrived there.
James was in the midst of a “mental breakdown” marked by “depression and paranoia,” which relatives speculated was caused by financial troubles and failed personal relationships, according to the lawsuit. The breakdown was also blamed on James’ abuse of alcohol and prescription drugs, which interfered with his ability to operate the construction company that he owned.
The plaintiffs outline in the civil complaint that James, who lived alone, came to the Little New York Road home shortly before the shooting and interacted with his father, noting that they had a strained relationship.
James was “going off,” looking at the ceiling and talking to God, before announcing, “I want one of your guns,” which were in a locked cabinet in a bedroom, according to the complaint. Fearing that James “intended to take his own life,” his father said no, the lawsuit indicates.
After a shoving match between James and his father, James broke the glass cabinet and armed himself with a loaded gun, according to the suit. The two men then wrestled, as the father tried to take the gun away from James, and that prompted James’ stepmother to call police, which occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. May 13, 2019.
“When the Rising Sun police arrived on the scene, they did not, as would be appropriate when dealing with an emotionally unstable, suicidal person, communicate with James, or the two men in the room with him, in an effort to get a read on the situation or to calm James down. The officers could have done this from a safe position while maintaining the ability to strike if James’ actions made it necessary,” the suit asserts. The lawsuit does not identify the second man.
The plaintiffs maintain that James pointed the gun at the ground throughout the incident – at no time aiming it at his father or at anyone else, including himself – and that his father “did not feel threatened.”
Stickney reported that, upon arriving at the scene, he saw a Maryland State Police trooper talking with a woman in a nightgown, who conveyed that her son was “in the house with a gun threatening to kill himself and his father,” according to the suit.
The lawsuit alleges that Stickney “took charge of the scene” immediately after arriving, ordering MSP troopers and CCSO deputies to “set up a perimeter” (surround the house). Looking into the sunroom through a sliding glass door, Stickney saw a man trying to take the gun away from James.
“At this point, Stickney excitedly shouted, ‘He’s got a gun.’ This was not ‘news’ to any of the officers, but it had the effect of pumping adrenaline into the officers, who were no longer standing in a position of cover, but were standing right before James with only twenty feet between them.”
At that point, according to the lawsuit, the RSPD officers treated James “not as a suicidal person, but as a criminal suspect” and all of them yelled for James to drop the gun – bombarding an “agitated, emotionally overwrought” James with multiple, simultaneous shouts from all directions.
“Had a single officer communicated with James in a calm and deliberate manner, had anyone attempted to open the lines of communication, it might have been possible to get James to surrender without any violence,” according to the lawsuit, which further indicates, “The video from that day shows a loud, confusing, chaotic and truly frightening scene.”
RSPD officers open fire
When James did not comply with the shouted orders to drop the gun, the RSPD officers fired their weapons at him.
“Rising Sun police officers attacked him with a fusillade of bullets. Called there to prevent a suicide, they instead hastened the disturbed man’s death,” according to the lawsuit, which further alleges that the RSPD officers opened fire immediately after arriving on the scene and “before taking any steps to talk James off the ledge or to address, in any way, his distraught frame of mind and his suicidal thoughts.”
The RSPD officers fired approximately 20 bullets in rapid succession — with Stickney firing “three or four times,” Josey-Davis firing “two or three” rounds and McKinney firing “twelve or thirteen” bullets, which he accomplished by reloading after emptying his first magazine, according to the lawsuit. MSP investigators recovered 19 shell casings at the scene.
“The sudden hail of gunfire by multiple (RSPD) officers was so reckless that nearby State (MSP) and county (CCSO) law enforcement personnel had to ‘hit the deck’ to avoid getting shot. The two men in the room with James luckily escaped injury,” the civil complaint alleges.
Interviewed by MSP detectives later that night, James’ father, who was standing two feet away from James when the fatal shooting occurred, told the investigators that his son “went down on the first shot” and then asked, “Why, after he went down, why did they put more shots in him?’” according to the lawsuit.
“The Rising Sun police did not shoot to disarm. They shot to kill. James never pointed his gun at anyone and never fired shot,” the lawsuit maintains.
Josey-Davis later told an MSP investigator that he shot his gun “off of natural instinct” to stop the threat posed by an armed James, who, according to Josey-Davis, was “either going to do something to his family or my team, and we can’t have that.”
The lawsuit further alleges that Josey-Davis, who claimed he was “trying to shoot (James) in the head,” subsequently bragged, “When you get a priority call that someone has a gun, at that point in time, you turn into super hero mode. Everything starts adjusting and your main objective is to get that, get that person out . . . take him out,” the lawsuit alleges.
McKinney said he kept shooting at James because he “perceived him to still be a threat to himself and others,” according to the lawsuit, which then alleges, “But McKinney and his fellow officers never paused firing long enough to access whether the lethal force already had completed the job.”
Six of the bullets fired by the RSPD officers struck James, including one that lodged in his spine and one that passed through his lung and aorta.
“After felling James, the Rising Sun officers made no effort to render medical assistance or to keep him alive. They merely rolled over his inert body and bloody body, roughly handcuffed him, shoved him face up and stood there idly while his life ended,” the suit alleges.
The lawsuit also maintains that the RSPD officers “handcuffed innocent bystanders, searched the house as though it was crime scene,” after the shooting and that “James was permitted to bleed to death” while that occurred.
“Eventually, medical assistance was rendered by a State Trooper and, later, by paramedics, who were summoned not by Rising Sun officers but by State Police, but by that time it was too late for James,” according to the complaint.
James was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers with histories
The suit alleges that town and police officials knew that Stickney posed a “substantial risk to members of the public,” and lists several criminal and civil cases that had been filed against him during his law enforcement career.
“Stickney had a history of using excessive force and had been the frequent subject of litigation and disciplinary action,” the suit alleges.
It cites the 2008 Rodney McKee v. Darby (Pa.) Township federal civil rights lawsuit in which Stickney was named “for inflicting a severe beating on McKee while he was a pre-trial detainee.” Plaintiffs in the lawsuit relating to the Rising Sun fatal shooting allege that the Township “accepted liability and settled.”
Also cited is the 2001 Lowell Brown v. Borough of Darby case, one in which Stickney, while a member of the Darby Borough Police, was sued in federal court for alleged civil rights violations. The plaintiffs in the Rising Sun shooting lawsuit allege that the Borough “settled out of court” and that Stickney left the force.”
In addition, the civil complaint relating to the Rising Sun shooting cites the 2009 Theresa Hammes v. Officer Daniel Stickney case in which Stickney and the City of Philadelphia were sued in federal court. It alleged that Stickney “forced his way into a home without a search warrant and conducted a warrantless search” on two consecutive days.
The U.S. Marshals Service reported on June 30, 2009 that it could not serve Stickney in the federal case because he had left employment with the City of Philadelphia, so the City answered the suit on Stickney’s behalf. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit relating to the Rising Sun shooting believe that that case was settled, according to the suit.
The lawsuit relating to the Rising Sun shooting also references two Cecil County criminal cases that were filed against Stickney, both connected to incidents that occurred while he was an on-duty RSPD officer.
In one, Stickney was charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office amid allegations that he roughly handled a 17-year-old female suspect. As for the other, Stickney was charged with three counts each of perjury and misconduct in office based on allegations that he lied under oath in two courtroom proceedings.
Cecil Whig archives and court records indicate that Stickney was acquitted of all charges in the assault case in September 2012, after a Cecil County Circuit Court jury deliberated for 17 minutes. Court records and Cecil Whig archives also show that, in October 2014, the state dropped all six charges in the perjury case because prosecutors concluded that they could not prove that Stickney committed the offenses.
The lawsuit also reported that then-State’s Attorney Ellis Rollins “blacklisted” Stickney in December 2015, specifically warning all law enforcement agencies that any criminal case involving Stickney would be negatively impacted because his office would not call him for testimony, with Rollins alleging that Stickney’s “integrity was in question.”
In addition, the lawsuit alleges that Josey-Davis had a felony conviction on his record when hired by the RSPD. (At the time of the May 2019 shooting, according to the civil complaint, Josey-Davis had been on the RSPD force for three months after “struggling to succeed at several other police departments,” the suit alleges.)
“Before becoming a police officer, he pled guilty to a felony in New Jersey arising from an incident in which he improperly transported a weapon in the glove compartment of his car. Josey-Davis did not enjoy the trust of other officers at the Rising Sun police department,” the lawsuit maintains.
