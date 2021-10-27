FALLSTON — A Harford County man remained jailed Wednesday after investigators found “multiple child pornography files” on electronic devices they confiscated while raiding his residence, according to the Maryland State Police.
Court records identify the suspect as Robert Jackson Wyatt Jr., 52, of the 2800 block of Page Court in Fallston.
Wyatt is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography — a felony offense that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted — and eight counts of possession of child pornography, according to Harford County District Court records, which indicate that Wyatt is scheduled for a Nov. 18 preliminary hearing.
He remained in the Harford County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday, five days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Investigators arrested Wyatt at his Fallston residence on Thursday, Oct. 21, without incident during a raid that concluded a two-month-long investigation, police said. In August, police added, detectives assigned to MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force started an investigation into “the possession and distribution of child pornography online,” and it resulted in them identifying Wyatt as a suspect.
Assisted by Homeland Security Investigations agents, MSP detectives conducted a court-approved search of Wyatt’s residence on Thursday, Oct. 21, police reported.
“A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files,” an MSP spokesperson commented.
MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is a combined law enforcement effort that involves police departments throughout Maryland, police said. The effort is made possible, in part, with grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and with a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, police added.
Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children, police reported.
