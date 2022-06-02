NORTH EAST - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert L. Edmonson II stood at the podium outside North East VFW Post 6027 on Memorial Day and told the audience that nearly 1.2 million military members - Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsman - have lost their lives defending the United States since the "birth of our nation" some 250 years ago.
Edmonson, who is most notably Senior Commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, among his titles, emphasized that citizens should not be distracted by the activities associated with Memorial Day, such barbecues and swimming pools, because they could forget the real reason for this national day of observation.
"Many of the Fallen Heroes I’ve known personally, or gotten to know through their surviving family members, truly loved these great American days – spending time with loved ones, enjoying the warmer weather, eating delicious grilled food," said Edmonson, who served as one of the ceremony's two guest speakers.
But then the major general cautioned, "As Americans, while we enjoy the happy memories that come with Memorial Day weekend, it’s imperative that we remember the true reason behind these celebrations – honoring the lives sacrificed and sharing the stories of those who can no longer tell their own."
Edmonson reminded the attendees of the Memorial Day Ceremony in North East that citizens owe a debt of gratitude to those servicemen and servicewomen who who made the supreme sacrifice while defending this country's freedom and, at the very least, this one day of remembrance.
"On this day, I ask you to pause and think about these brave Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. Think of who they were," Edmonson remarked.
Contrasting how Edmonson broadly noted that 1.2 million U.S. military members have lost their lives defending this country over the past two and half centuries, he gave the audience several examples of individual servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice, including ones with Cecil County ties and at least one who hailed from another part of Maryland.
He did so after acknowledging that Jim and Sandra Lyons, who are Gold Star Parents, were in attendance. Their son, James Lyons, died in 2011 while serving in the U.S. Army. He was 24.
"For example, Sgt. Lyons was not only an accomplished sniper, a dedicated Soldier who served 15 months in Iraq, and an Army recruiter for the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion – he was a 24-year-old man, with hopes and dreams of his own, cut short during his service," Edmonson said.
Edmonson then informed the audience that this is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Of the more than two million Americans who served in uniform in Vietnam and Southeast Asia during that conflict, nearly 58,200 of them perished, he reported.
Then Edmonson focused his comments on U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Levi Ray Reynolds, a Cecil County resident who graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1957. Reynolds worked at Boyd Brothers Farm in Rising Sun and General Cable Corporation in Elkton, before joining the Army in 1961.
"After serving six years as an Army helicopter pilot, Reynolds died when his helicopter crashed into a rice paddy in the Thua Thien (too-AH TEE-en) Province on July 4, 1968," Edmonson solemnly told the audience.
In addition, according to Edmonson, other Soldiers went down with Reynolds - his co-pilot, Warrant Officer 1 Walter O’Neil; Specialist 5 Steven Harper, and Specialist 5 David Emond, who survived the crash but died the following day.
Toward the conclusion of his speech, Edmonson commented, "So, on this Memorial Day, I hope that we can remember the link we have with all the generations that have gone before us, all those who selflessly served our country and paid the ultimate price."
During her guest speech, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger also urged citizens to remember the sacrifices made by servicemen and servicewomen in general - and to place a special emphasize on those military members who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"As a daughter of a veteran, I am certainly familiar with the hardships endured by service members and their families and appreciate the dedication and commitment they exhibit," Hornberger said from the podium.
Hornberger told the audience that Cecil County residents are thankful for those who were "willing to stand up to the threats against our country and our world," and that she and the rest of the community will never forget the sacrifices made by military members and its impact on their families, friends and loved ones.
"Today, we honor the fallen and ask that God bless our military, Cecil County and the United States," Hornberger said.
