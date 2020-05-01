Fallen Hero ceremony for NEVFC member moved to May 2021

TIMONIUM – Family, friends and fellow first responders of a North East Volunteer Fire Co. member who died in the line of duty in December must wait until May 2021, before he can be publicly honored on Fallen Heroes Day — due to a coronavirus-related cancellation, according to organizers of the annual ceremony.
The late Otis Isaacs Jr., who died from a heart attack on Dec. 29 while technically on duty with the NEVFC, was scheduled to be honored Friday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens along with four other Maryland first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.
It would have marked the 35th annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony, which is held at that cemetery every year on the first Friday in May and historically is attended by as many as 1,500 people, including dignitaries.
In March, during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in Maryland, planners of Fallen Heroes Day activities announced the general postponement of the annual cemetery ceremony, explaining, “The health and well-being of the 1,500 family members, friends, colleagues, and first responders who attend the ceremony each year is of the utmost importance to us.”
Earlier this week, however, planners decided to cancel this year’s event altogether and push it back to May 1, 2021, because the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in gubernatorial emergency health orders forbidding gatherings of more than 10 people, stay-at-home directives and similar preventative measures – in addition to creating an extended, wide-sweeping limbo as far as daily affairs.
“We were hoping to reschedule the ceremony later in the summer, but given the uncertainty of the evolving nature of the virus, a decision has been made to honor our current fallen heroes alongside those we will honor at next year’s ceremony (on) May 7, 2021,” Jack Mitchell, President of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, explained earlier this week.
Mitchell then urged Maryland residents to set aside some time on Friday to give thought to the sacrifice made by the five late first responders, including Isaacs, who were scheduled to be honored on that day, in addition to all others who lost their lives in the line of duty.
“Although we cannot gather at the Fallen Heroes Memorial on (Friday), we encourage all Marylanders to take a moment to remember the dedicated first responders lost within the last year, as well as all police, firefighters, and emergency medical/rescue personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Mitchell said.
“Additionally, we thank all those on the front lines who are working to keep our community safe as they steadfastly respond to the coronavirus.”
Isaacs, 73, served with NEVFC for 56 years, with his numerous positions during those five-plus decades including chief engineer, president, board member and chief. Isaacs suffered a fatal heart attack on Dec. 29, following shift work on a departmental vehicle, and while working standby for two emergency responses.
Because Isaacs died within 24 hours after responding to a call for service, his death is considered to have been in the line of duty. Because of that designation, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half staff until his interment, which took place on Jan. 4.
Isaacs’ funeral was marked by an impressive procession through North East, with his casket carried on a 1922 LaFrance fire engine, just one of the many fire and police vehicles involved in the ceremony.
In addition to the many roles he served as a NEVFC member, Isaacs was a delegate to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, and he was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame in 2003. Isaacs joined NEVFC in 1964 and was one of several members of the Isaacs family to serve with that department.
Had the Fallen Heroes Day ceremony taken place on Friday, as originally scheduled, it would have marked the second consecutive year that a late NEVFC member would have been honored.
In May 2019, the late Steward Godwin was among the fallen heroes in Maryland honored during a ceremony at Dulaney Valley Gardens.
A 56-year-old NEVFC firefighter, Godwin was among the scores of first responders who rushed to the scene after Pan Am Flight 214 crashed into what was then only a cornfield off Delancy Road near Elkton at approximately 9 p.m. Dec. 8, 1963.
Godwin, along with numerous other first responders, had been looking for survivors in the acres-wide debris field for more than four hours when he collapsed into the arms of a fellow NEVFC firefighter at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 9, 1963. He was dead from a heart attack.
(All 73 passengers and eight crew members on board Pan Am Flight 214 were killed in the crash. A bolt of lightning had struck the plane while it was in a circular holding pattern above Elkton, as the pilots waited for clearance to continue on to Philadelphia International Airport, some 44 miles away, for landing. Pan Am Flight 214 was coming from Puerto Rico.)
The following is a list of the fallen heroes who would have been honored on Friday, along with Isaacs, and summaries of how they lost their lives in the line of duty:
* Police Officer III Kyle David Olinger of the Montgomery County Police Department died on April 18, 2019. Officer Olinger succumbed to complications of a gunshot wound suffered on Aug. 13, 2003, while making a traffic stop in Silver Spring. As a result of that shooting, Officer Olinger remained paralyzed below the chest until his passing nearly 13 months ago. Kyle Olinger served with distinction, serving two years with the Montgomery County Police Department and six years with the Reading Police Department.
* Firefighter Michael “Mike” Powers of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department in Frederick County died on June 25, 2019, while responding to the scene of a fatal vehicle accident involving a tanker truck and car. Firefighter Powers suffered a medical emergency as he was clearing away wreckage from the Route 26 accident. The veteran volunteer firefighter’s distinguished fire service career spanned more than 50 years.
During the annual ceremony, one firefighter and one police officer who died in the line of duty before Fallen Heroes Day was established also are honored. Originally scheduled to be honored on Friday, these two fallen heroes now will be honored in May 2021, as well:
* Firefighter Alexander C. Johnson of Rescue Hose Company No. 1 in Annapolis (Anne Arundel County) died on July 13, 1958. While fighting a warehouse fire on Shaw Street in Annapolis, Firefighter Johnson collapsed and later died at the hospital as a result of heart failure. A WWII veteran, Johnson’s dedication to the fire service spanned more than 10 years, working both as a volunteer with the City of Annapolis Hose Company and as a full-time firefighter at the Naval Academy.
* Police Officer Milton I. Spell of the Baltimore City Police Department died in the line of duty on Aug. 15, 1974. While on foot patrol, Officer Spell was shot and killed after stopping a suspected drunk driver. The driver, who had stolen the car, waited for Officer Spell to approach him and then shot the officer in the chest and abdomen. Milton Spell was a veteran, having served three tours of duty in Vietnam with the Special Forces of the U.S. Army. He served proudly with the Baltimore City Police Department for seven years.
The first observance of Fallen Heroes Day was in May 1986, some 10 years after Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens set aside burial spaces for fallen heroes and their spouses. A list of all 186 fallen heroes honored since the ceremony began 35 years ago can be found at www.dulaneyvalley.com and www.facebook.com/HonoringFallenHeroesDulaneyValley.
