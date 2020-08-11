PERRYVILLE — Even though the numbers of COVID-19 patients in Maryland continue to drop, state and Cecil County health officials continue to urge people to maintain social distancing rules, wear masks and avoid large groups of people.
Like other racing events, The Susquehanna River Running Festival will be virtual this year, meaning participants run on their own and log their time as if they had run the event from Havre de Grace to Perryville and back over the Hatem Bridge. This is the third such festival event, this year offering a virtual 5K and 10K competition and a virtual half-marathon.
In Chesapeake City, Frank Vari was forced to again postpone the Conquer the Bridge Race. Originally set for June 27, it was rescheduled Oct. 5 and would have dovetailed with Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company’s A Taste of Chesapeake City fundraiser.
“We only had 13 people sign up,” Vari said of the race. He called those runners and a host of regulars for the race that has been held since 2011 and all expressed concern for bringing their family to a race that has drawn as many as 800 runners and their families.
“We considered a virtual race ... and some were saying send the runners over in waves of 15 at a time,” Vari said. Race organizers agreed that holding traffic over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal on Route 213 over and over again was impractical.
“My main concern was making sure everyone was safe,” he said. “We could not do it and keep everyone safe.”
A Taste of Chesapeake City, being organized by Bayheads Brewing Company and Chesapeake Inn Restaurant and Marina, is still happening Oct. 5 from noon until 6 p.m.
Perryville recently announced that COVID concerns have also canceled Tap Into the Tavern, a beer-tasting even that was growing in popularity that was set for Sept. 12 and the Dec. 13 Candlelight Tour. In a notice issued Tuesday the town promised all these events would return in 2021.
Vari said he holds out hope to be able to hold the annual New Year’s Day run.
