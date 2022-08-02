FAIR HILL — McKayla Cliten and her boyfriend, Trevor Sample, were standing in line at one of the numerous Cecil County Farm Fair food booths on Wednesday night, waiting their turn to place an order, when she spotted something on the hanging menu that clearly met her approval.
“Ooooh, fried pickles,” she gushed.
At that moment, Cliten, 18, of Elkton, found the perfect companion for the burger she planned to order.
Cliten and Sample, 22, also of Elkton, are similar to most people who attended the annual fair. They would agree that it was fun to ride the carnival rides, stroll through the animal barns, listen to the bands and watch the demolition derby, the rodeo and other competitions and attractions.
But perhaps the biggest draw came in the form of a fried Oreo cookie or an Italian sausage with fried onions and peppers or a double scoop of homemade strawberry ice cream on a sugar cone or a slice of pepperoni pizza or a fresh-squeezed lemonade or a hot dog with the works or cotton candy or . . . OK, you get the idea.
“It is 100 percent about the food. We love it,” Sample said, qualifying, “The funnel cake, that’s what I come for mainly.”
On this particular order, though, Sample went with the Texas-style cheesesteak, although he had never had one before Wednesday night.
“I’ve had a Philly cheesesteak before, but not a Texas style. I always try different things. That’s how you get to know what you like,” Sample said, moments before listing melted cheddar cheese and what appeared to be a thicker cut of steak as two of the things that set the Texas cheesesteak apart from the Philly version.
For North East resident Carenna Richardson and her friends — Jamie Potter, also of North East, and Rising Sun resident Kelly Rader — the loaded baked potato sold at Gifford’s Farm stand was the must-have item.
“I’ve been talking about getting one of these for the last month,” Richardson said, noting, “You can only get them a couple of times a year.”
Gifford’s Farm Market on Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274) near Rising Sun typically sells the loaded baked potatoes for a limited time in the fall, when the farm’s beautiful sunflower fields are in bloom, and once again during the annual week-long Fair.
The loaded baked potatoes come in several varieties. The choices offered at the fair include the ‘Maryland Loaded’ featuring butter, bacon, cheese, Old Bay corn, sour cream and chives and the ‘Piggy Potato,’ which has all of those toppings and pork BBQ instead of bacon.
Several other fairgoers also raved about the loaded baked potatoes.
The fair offered plenty of places to satisfy a sweet tooth, too, including one vendor that mixes Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles and other cereals into milkshakes.
Opting for more traditional choices on Wednesday night, Charlestown resident Mark Hudson enjoyed a chocolate milkshake from the Kilby Cream stand while his daughter, Alana, 22, savored a cone of black raspberry ice cream. Meanwhile, Renee Hudson, who is Mark’s wife and Alana’s mother, exhibited great willpower by abstaining.
Elkton resident Margaret Ann Knaub satisfied her sweet tooth with a funnel cake on Wednesday night. Funnel cake is her go-to treat at the fair.
“I told him I was going to get one before we got here,” Knaub said, referring to her 15-year-old son, Landen, who accompanied her to the fair. “A funnel cake just completes the atmosphere at the fair.”
Landen chimed in, “It’s pretty classic.”
