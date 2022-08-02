FAIR HILL — McKayla Cliten and her boyfriend, Trevor Sample, were standing in line at one of the numerous Cecil County Farm Fair food booths on Wednesday night, waiting their turn to place an order, when she spotted something on the hanging menu that clearly met her approval.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.