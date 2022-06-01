Fair Hill resident Keleigh Davis places a U.S. flag near the grave marker for a serviceman buried in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park in Elkton, during a Saturday project in which she and her daughter, Tessa, 16, placed flags on about 500 burial plots of those who served in our nation’s military. It was done in preparation for Memorial Day, which was two days away at that point.
U.S. flags adorn the grave markers of men and women who served in the U.S. military in this Singerly Road (Route 213) cemetery, north of Elkton, on Saturday morning — not long after one of many flag-placing projects that occurred throughout Cecil County in preparation for Memorial Day.
ELKTON — Keleigh Davis and her 16-year-old daughter, Tessa, arrived at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park in Elkton on Saturday morning to posthumously honor those who served in the U.S. military and, quite possibly, some who made the supreme sacrifice while doing so.
During a project that lasted about three hours, the mother-and-daughter team placed miniature United States flags near the grave markers of approximately 500 servicemen and servicewoman who are buried in that cemetery along Appleton Road, in preparation for Memorial Day, which was two days away at that point.
For Keleigh and Tessa, who live in Fair Hill, visiting the burial plots of those who served this country reinforced their shared belief that freedom is not free, while further increasing their gratitude to the U.S. military members who paid the high price for our liberty.
“This teaches the true meaning of Memorial Day. We live freely in this country because of the sacrifices made by those who served and those who serve now,” Keleigh said. “Some of them made the ultimate sacrifice, and we need to take some time and think about that.”
Military veterans — dead and living — should not be forgotten.
“Tessa said she was happy that family members would visit their loved ones’ graves and see the flags and know that someone remembered them,” Keleigh said.
Originally, the flag placing was set to be carried out on Friday, as part of a work project for students at Tri-State Christian Academy, which is adjacent to Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. But a threatening weather forecast, which included tornado alerts, forced the school to postpone the flag-placing project — one students at that school had done in the past at that cemetery.
Keleigh and Tessa took it upon themselves to place the U.S. flags at the tombstones on Saturday morning.
The project came about because Keleigh is friends with Kristen Hicks, who, along with her father, Don Hicks, own and operate Elkton-based Hicks Home for Funerals, which also owns Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.
Similar flag-placing projects to honor those who served occurred at other cemeteries throughout Cecil County during the weekend before Memorial Day.
On Saturday, for example, military veterans and other volunteers placed U.S. flags on approximately 300 graves of military veterans buried in Elkton-area cemeteries, as part of a joint effort by American Legion Post 15 and Moose Lodge 851, both in Elkton, to honor them.
