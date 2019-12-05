ELKTON — Anyone who owns a horse, loves horses or cares about animals should consider attending an informational meeting about the new Fair Hill Division Rescue Team.
The meeting will be held Dec. 10 starting at 7 p.m. in the Equine Veterinary Clinic, 288 Training Center Drive on the ground of the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Fair Hill Division Rescue Team is the newest arm of Equine Rescue Ambulance, which specializes in large animal rescue. The meeting will offer insight into the many opportunities one can volunteer with this new non-profit either with hands-on rescue or with fundraising, management and administration.
For more information call Jo Ann Bashore at 443-553-6184.
