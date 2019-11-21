FAIR HILL — Ride off all that food you will eat on Thanksgiving Day at the Fair Hill Black Friday Paper Chase for the benefit of Equine Rescue Ambulance Inc., Fair Hill Division.
Equine Rescue Ambulance is a non-profit group, recently established in Cecil County as a division of the larger group whose mission, according to their website, is to “provide emergency rescue, stabilization, and transportation services for downed and injured equine athletes.”
The group focuses on events in Maryland and the rest of the tri-state area but also training first responders in “Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue.”
The Black Friday Paper Chase will take horse and rider over an eight-mile course in the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, 4646 Telegraph Road. Admission is $25 per rider. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Optimum time is 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fast time starts at 1 p.m.
Food will be available.
For more information on the Paper Chase or Equine Rescue Ambulance contact Jo Ann Bashore at 443-553-6184.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.