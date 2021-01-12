BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority has added more hours of operation at the E-ZPass Customer Service Center in Perryville starting Saturday with hours from 8 a.m. until noon.
E-ZPass will also extend its Thursday hours to 6:30 p.m. to help customers needing to renew or establish commuter toll accounts, pay for video tolling or resolve billing issues.
These extended hours are temporary, according to MDTA spokesman John Sales, but there’s no expiration date.
The Perryville Customer Service Center is located at 1 Turnpike Drive off Chesapeake Overlook Parkway. While construction is ongoing at the Hatem Bridge on Route 40 in Perryville the CSC at that location is closed. Toll plazas are being removed now that the tolls are being collected electronically on the Havre de Grace side of the Hatem Bridge.
MDTA returned to its full cost tolling Jan. 1 after lowering the rates for commuters in March at the start of the pandemic.
Those who only use the Hatem Bridge can get unlimited crossing for $20 per year. There is also a second Hatem-only plan that provides unlimited crossing for two-axle vehicles and provides a 30% discount for towing a boat, other trailered item or a trailer. That includes a 25% discount when using the other six toll facilities.
To get more information go to www.ezpassmd.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.