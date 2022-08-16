NEWARK, Del. – For a typical gallery show, an artist might spend weeks or months perfecting a work of art.
However, the 200 artists who participated in the Delaware Fun-A-Day art show didn’t have that luxury. Instead, the Fun-A-Day event challenges artists to create one piece of art each day throughout the month of July.
“It’s invigorating,” said Elkton resident Brandon Boas, who organized the show with his wife, Meredith. “A lot of times we put things off. With this, you can’t pump the brakes.”
The Fun-A-Day concept began in Philadelphia and has spread to several other cities and states, Meredith Boas said. This is the 11th year for Delaware’s Fun-A-Day show. The event has moved around the state, but this year’s was held Friday and Saturday at the Courtyard By Marriott hotel on the University of Delaware’s Laird Campus.
The show was open to all mediums and all ages. The youngest participant this year was 5 years old.
While many art shows are juried, with an artist or expert choosing whose art is exhibited, Fun-A-Day was open to all comers.
“We want to make art accessible,” Meredith Boas said.
Her contribution this year was a collection of embroidered flowers. Her husband, meanwhile submitted a series of digital art works that originated as a project he does with his students at the Cecil County School of Technology.
Most of the projects consisted of 31 small art pieces all based around a certain theme. One artist did 31 paintings of different animals wearing hats. Another painted historic buildings from around Delaware. Another did a series of portraits of her friends.
Some of the projects were even more unusual, such as a series of Lego sculptures. One father submitted a series of drawings and notes to his child, lovingly sketched on folded paper towels.
Wilmington, Del., artist Julia Hardman created a series of dioramas, an idea she said was inspired by the television show “Stranger Things.” The daily art project was a good escape from the headlines of the day, she said.
“The amount of stress and pressure I feel from the world is why my art is so whimsical,” Hardman said.
Hardman, who also does traditional gallery shows, said she could see her work getting better each day during the Fun-A-Day challenge.
“Fun-A-Day just rebuilds my faith in humanity to see the creative ideas people come up with,” she said.
Eric Zippe, of Bellefonte, Del., used a smartphone app to take a series of photos that resemble old-fashioned tintype photography. He challenged himself to go outside and take a photo each day using only the app, with no additional editing.
This is his sixth year participating in Fun-A-Day, and he tries a different technique or medium each year. As the month goes on, the process becomes more natural, he said.
“It allows you to get familiar with a process, and you learn from the previous day,” Zippe said. “You do it every day and get better at it.”
