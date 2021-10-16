EARLEVILLE — Ola Boswell is retiring after more than four years at the helm of Deep Roots, Inc., a non profit organization committed to “ending homelessness one family and one child at a time.”
Her last day will be Tuesday. The Deep Roots board of directors, meanwhile, is searching for her successor.
“I do believe it was God that brought me here,” Boswell said Thursday. “And I was listening to Him again so I know it’s time to say farewell.”
Boswell said there is a good staff in place, good volunteers and a strong board and she if confident Deep Roots, Inc. will be fine.
Since word got out earlier this week of her announcement, Boswell has been getting phone calls and messages.
“Such beautiful gratitude from people I didn’t even know I had impacted,” she said.
She calls the Deep Roots community family.
“The community partnership and community support ... church people and businesses coming together to help people in need,” she said of the relationship.
Boswell is at peace knowing she left the non-profit in a good place financially.
“Grants have skyrocketed and outreach has grown,” she said. “I don’t take credit for it but I got to participate in it.”
What she’ll miss is the interaction. Located at Clairvaux Farm, Deep Roots focuses on families; the whole family affected by homelessness.
“The time we get to spend with families, time to get the kids in school, get people employed, address health issues,” she said of what is unique about Deep Roots. “We get people off the street and out of tents.”
“It has been a blessing to work here and to serve in the community,” she said in an email to friends and supporters. While Deep Roots is not a faith based organization, Boswell is a person of faith and she was quick to say that, although she was executive director, she was not in charge. “Above all I know it’s under His wing. What better hands could it be in?”
