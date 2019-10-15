ELKTON — A husband and wife are each facing 16 years in sentences after a Cecil County Circuit Court jury found the couple guilty of misdemeanor charges relating to them making their adopted, autistic 12-year-old son sleep on a bed inside a wooden box and forcing him to drink smoothie meals in the bathtub for hours – even though he vomited numerous times during those feedings.
In addition, the guilty verdicts relate to the defendants, Elkton-area residents Mark Jessee and Michele Jessee, both 52, locking the boy and his 10-year-old sister, who also is their adopted child, inside the bathroom for hours at a time for disciplinary reasons and confining the girl inside her makeshift bedroom – a walk-in closet in her parents’ master bedroom.
Mark Jessee is a federal law enforcement officer with the Aberdeen Proving Ground Police Department, a job he has worked for the past 17 years, according to his testimony. Official information regarding what impact, if any, the convictions will have on his employment was unavailable as of press time.
Jurors deliberated approximately 90 minutes Friday at the conclusion of a three-day-long trial, before finding the married couple guilty of two counts each of child neglect, punishable by up to five years in prison, and rendering a child in need of assistance, which carries a maximum three-year sentence.
The jury, however, acquitted Mark Jessee of second-degree assault. His wife was not charged with that offense.
That charge had been filed based on the two children alleging their parents slapped them in their faces several times a day and struck them elsewhere on their bodies. In addition, the boy testified that Mark Jessee hit him in the head with a board.
But the defendants’ Elkton-based lawyer, Edward A. Richitelli, emphasized in his closing argument that prosecutors produced no testimony concerning police investigators and social workers seeing indicative marks on the children. Likewise, he maintained, the state presented no medical records of injury to support those allegations.
Richitelli also argued that two different social workers visited the Jessee’s home for two hours every week, in accordance with state regulations applying to foster parents, and they never reported seeing marks on the youngsters.
The two children, who were home-schooled, went into public a few times weekly so they could participate on a “cheer” team and, there again, no one in that structured environment reported noticing any questionable injuries on them, according to Ritchitelli and defense testimony.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan dismissed the most serious charge against Mark Jessee, second-degree child abuse, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, after the state had rested its case Thursday.
The judge did so in response to a defense motion made by Richitelli, who successfully argued that prosecutors had failed to meet their burden of proof. Jessee’s wife was not charged with that offense, either.
Sentencing for the Jessee couple is set for Jan. 15.
Late Friday afternoon, moments after the guilty verdicts were read and jurors had been dismissed, Cecil County Detention Center correctional officers took Mark and Michele Jessee into custody inside the courtroom.
Assistant State’s Attorney Shauna Lee, trial prosecutor, had asked the judge to revoke any bonds posted by the Jessees and to incarcerate them until sentencing. (Served summonses instead of being arrested after charges were brought against them, the Jessees had remained free before trial).
Whelan, instead, ordered that Mark and Michele Jessee each be held on a $10,000 bond. Court records indicate that they were released that night.
BACKGROUND
The indictment filed against Mark Jessee in November 2018 alleged that he committed his offenses at the family’s residence in the 400 block of Buttonwoods Road from Jan. 21, 2018 through Feb. 22, 2018 and identified the victims only as D.J., the boy, who turned 13 in January, and H.J., the girl, who is now 11 and will turn 12 in November.
Michele Jesse was charged in January, but, instead, through a criminal information filed the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.
D.J. and H.J. were placed in a foster home at the outset of the investigation, and they remain in foster care. The couple’s other foster and adopted children also were removed from the Jessees’ home and placed in foster care because of this criminal case.
When D.J. and H.J. were living with the Jessee couple, who had been their foster parents before adopting them, they were among nine people living in that townhouse, according to undisputed trial testimony, which also indicated that the family had three dogs and two cats.
The Jessee couple shared their master bedroom with H.J., who slept in what was described at trial as a 6-foot-by-10-foot walk-in closet, and their 1-year-old foster child, who slept in a crib a few feet away.
D.J. shared a bedroom with the Jessees’ 2-year-old, brain-damaged foster child, who slept in a crib a few feet away from the wooden box in which D.J. slept.
An adopted 5-year-old child had her own bedroom, according to trial testimony. H.J. had been staying in that room, too, but the Jessees moved her to their walk-in closet because she had been bullying the younger child, according to defense testimony.
Two of the Jesse couple’s four biological children, all in their early 20s, lived in the basement. The other two, including one who is a special eduction teacher in Virginia, lived at their own residences. Three of those adult children testified last week as defense witnesses, denying any wrongdoing by their parents.
The Jessees received $4,000 a month in state money to care for their adopted and foster children, translating to $48,000 a year, Lee reported. Mark Jessee worked long shifts as a federal police officer and Michele stayed home, taking care of the children and home-schooling some of them, according to defense testimony.
Running away
The investigation by Maryland State Police detectives and Cecil County Child Advocacy Center caseworkers started after a minister at a church on Frenchtown Road, about a mile south of the Jessee couple’s townhouse, found D.J. wandering with a flashlight in that area at about midnight on Feb. 22, 2018. Wearing only socks, athletic pants and a T-shirt, the boy was cold, according to state testimony.
That clergyman, Michael Walbert, notified authorities and, after hours of investigation, MSP detectives and CAD caseworkers were able to determine where D.J. lived.
MSP Det. Sgts. Steven Juergens and Michael Hahn and CAD agent Christie Clouser and one other caseworker with that agency went to the Jessee couple’s townhouse at approximately 10:30 a.m. the next day and asked Michele Jessee where D. J. was.
Michele Jessee testified Friday that she had allowed D.J. to sleep in that morning and that she didn’t realize he was gone until checking his upstairs bedroom, after police and social workers had arrived.
“I was stunned. I didn’t know what was going on. I was confused. They told me he was fine and they found him,” she told jurors.
D.J. testified Thursday that he purposely left open the townhouse’s front door when he fled, knowing it would have made a noise and awakened his parents if he had shut it.
Mark Jessee testified Friday that he noticed that the door was ajar at about 3:30 a.m., when leaving for work, but he assumed one of his adult biological children had gone to his or her vehicle to get something in the middle of the night and failed to secure the door when reentering the house.
D.J. initially told investigators that he had been kidnapped in South Dakota and then was flown to Delaware, where he escaped from his captors. He later said he ran away because he didn’t like doing homework. D.J. also said he didn’t like how much his parents argued.
When Richitelli asked why he told those stories, D.J. responded, “I was scared and all.”
Richitelli summarized, “So you lied to them.”
Then D.J. testified, “Then I told the truth and all. I didn’t want to be with them.”
Asked at one point why he didn’t simply seek help from nearby residents, D.J. replied, “I know my neighbors were scared of my dad because he was a police officer and all.”
Summarizing his life at the Jessees’ townhouse, D.J. testified, “Every single day was a punishment.”
The box bed
Four days later, D.J. confided in social workers and investigators.
The boy told a social worker that his parents made him sleep in a wooden box with a door secured by a velcro strip and locked with zip ties, which he had to cut with scissors when allowed out of it.
That box was monitored with a camera, as were other places inside the house, he testified.
The wooden box enclosing D.J.’s bed was constructed in June or July of 2018 – some seven or eight months before he ran away, according to defense testimony. It was built by Mark Jessee and his biological adult son, who testified that they followed blueprints taken from an autism website and made some modifications.
Mark Jessee and his adult son testified that they allowed D.J. to help them build the box and that he was excited about the structure, which he and the other children called the “fort bed.” They told jurors that D.J. and the other children in the house sometimes played in the box bed.
Mark Jessee testified that there was ample room inside the box. He told jurors that, on his knees, his head was close to the roof, qualifying that he is much taller than D.J. The box was the length and width of a twin bed, he testified.
It was built to isolate D.J., whose senses are heightened because of his autism, according to defense testimony, which indicated that the boy would fixate on the Jessee couple’s brain-damaged, 2-year-old foster child in the nearby crib or something else in the room.
As a result, D.J. would get up in the middle of the night and would not sleep. He also would distract the younger child and sometimes put small toys in his crib, causing a safety hazard, Mark Jessee testfified.
It consisted of two plywood walls, a wooden bottom supporting his mattress and bedding and a roof made out of pegboard for ventilation. At some point, a foam-board door hinged with duct tape and secured with velcro strips was added, giving easy access into and out of the box, according to defense testimony.
Richitelli told jurors in his opening statement that a social worker, while making a routine home visit, saw the box bed before the door had been added and that it didn’t raise any red flags. Richitelli, however, did not call that unnamed social worker as a defense witness. Nor did Lee call that person to testify.
D.J. testified that Mark and Michele Jessee used zip ties to lock the door and that he had to cut them with scissors whenever he wanted to leave his box bed.
“They talked on the cameras and said, ‘You can get out now’,” D.J. told jurors.
The Jessee couple and the adult children who testified denied that zip ties were used to lock D.J. inside the box bed.
D.J. testified that it was uncomfortable inside the box bed, telling jurors, “It was hot, sweaty and I couldn’t breathe in there.”
Lee produced evidence photos showing several stuffed animals and other items lying on box bed roof, blocking the pegboard’s ventilation holes.
During an interview with a social worker amid the investigation, D.J. said that, while living with the Jessees, he worried that he would be trapped inside the box bed if a fire broke out at the townhouse, according to state testimony.
Lee opined during her closing argument Friday that, despite their training to parent special needs children, the Jessees were overwhelmed by the work and stress. Even so, they failed to seek outside help, Lee asserted.
“It was financially lucrative to them,” Lee said, referring to $4,000 a month they received in state money. “So what is their solution? Put him in a coffin-shaped box, the box he ran away from . . . Dog crates get more air.”
Feedings
D.J. told investigators that his parents forced him to drink smoothies and shakes designed to make him gain weight and that, aside from breakfast bars, he received only a liquid diet.
Those feedings occurred in the bathtub and occasionally lasted several hours, sometimes until daybreak, because every time he vomited what he drank, he was forced to drink more, according to D.J.
In his opening argument, Richitelli told jurors D.J. had a medical condition that made it hard for him to keep down food and to gain weight, remarking that it could take the boy three hours to eat a banana. He also reported that there were periods when D.J. required feeding tubes.
Because of his scoliosis, D.J. had metal rods in his back, which were scheduled to be lengthened about every three months to accommodate for his growth, Richitelli told jurors.
As a result, his parents were adamant about making sure the boy consumed the requisite 2,000 calories a day. Noting that the boy’s IQ was between 50 and 60, Richitelli emphasized that the Jessees were not punishing D.J., but, rather, were trying to best deal with is special needs.
Michele Jessee testified that the goal was to feed D.J. at the table with the rest of the family and that, despite his assertions, he was given regular food.
The Jessees turned to the smoothies consisting of yogurt, fruit, spinach, rice milk and similar healthy ingredients and the special shakes designed for weight gain, however, whenever D.J. had trouble holding down regular food.
Michele Jessess testified that, on a “bad day,” D.J. would vomit 10 to 12 times.
There were times when D.J. vomited on the table, sometimes on the food, she told jurors. Following the advice of a social worker, Michele Jessee sometimes fed D.J. in the bathtub “just so the vomit was easier to clean up,” she testified.
“It was just reality. We were used to him throwing up,” Michele Jessee responded, when Lee asked if D.J.’s vomiting was frustrating.
Michele Jessee acknowledged telling an investigating social worker that, on a two or three extreme occasions, D.J. remained in the bathtub, drinking his food, until after midnight. Michele Jessee testified that she remained with D.J.
She, however, denied ever making D.J. sleep in the bathtub until morning.
D.J. maintained that he was capable of eating most foods, but, even so, was fed only breakfast bars, smoothies and special nutrition shakes that “tasted disgusting.”
“They were feeding me smoothies. That’s why I was losing weight. They said I was allergic to foods,” D.J. testified.
On Friday, D.J.’s current foster mother, Yvette Lindy, an Edgewood resident who has been taking care of the boy since November 2018, testified that D.J. has been eating a variety of foods, including pizza and ice cream, for the past 11 months and that he hasn’t vomited because of them.
Confinement
H.J.’s testimony echoed much of what D.J. had told jurors.
“I drank formula. They basically said I was allergic to everything and I couldn’t eat what they were eating,” the girl testified Thursday.
H.J. also testified that she and D.J. were locked in the bathroom without lights for hours at a time most every day and that “no other kids” in that townhouse were disciplined in such a manner.
“They’d take out the light bulbs. They turned the doorknob around,” she testified, explaining that the doorknob’s lock faced the hallway, not the bathroom.
Lee presented evidence photos of that bathroom door, which showed the lock side of the doorknob facing the hallway, not the bathroom. She also produced evidence photos of the bathroom itself and of the walk-in closet that served as H.J.’s bedroom.
Addressing jurors at trial’s outset, Richitelli maintained that walk-in closet serving as H.J.’s bedroom was approximately 6-foot-by-10-feet and that it was almost the same size as other rooms in the townhouse.
Lee commented, “Jail cells also are 6-by-10,” during her closing argument.
The girl specified that D.J. would be locked in the inner part of the bathroom, where the bathtub was located, and that she was confined to the outer powder room area, where the toilet was located.
“Probably for an entire day,” H.J. answered, when asked how long those confinements lasted.
The girl also told jurors that she was confined for hours at a time to the windowless, walk-in closet doubling as her bedroom, once again without access to lighting. There was an alarm on the closet door and a monitoring camera, allowing parents to watch her movements through a phone app, she said.
The Jessees, who denied ever locking up the children in such a manner, testified that they used the monitoring cameras inside the townhouse only for safety reasons.
Michele Jessee testified that isolating D.J. and H.J. in a room occurred infrequently – and only after timeouts and similar methods of discipline had proven to be ineffective.
Michele Jessee estimated that one hour is the longest length of time that she kept D.J. and H.J. in a room.
She told jurors that H.J. had anger management issues and that the girl typically received the isolation punishment while in the throes of an uncontrollable tantrum in which, according to Michele Jessee, H.J. was “a danger to herself and others” because she was kicking walls and throwing objects at people inside the townhouse.
Mark Jessee testified that most of the feeding, disciplining and home-schooling responsibilities relating to the children fell on his wife, because he often was away from home, working his shifts as a police officer.
“I do very little discipline. I’m the good-time dad,” he testified.
D.J. and H.J. both contended that the discipline they received was unwarranted.
At one point during his testimony, D.J. questioned aloud the treatment that he received from his adopted parents, remarking, “I didn’t even do anything to them.”
Toward the end of her testimony, H.J. expressed satisfaction over the results stemming from D.J. fleeing the townhouse in the middle of the night on Feb. 22, 2018.
“I told my foster mom I was glad (D.J.) ran away, so others wouldn’t get treated like us,” the girl said.
