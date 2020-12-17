ELKTON — Even with teachers and students logging in from home for virtual learning, Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) followed a modified schedule this week due to inclement weather, halting operations at noon Wednesday and starting Thursday on a two-hour delay amid the first snowstorm of the season.
During in-person learning, road conditions are a primary factor in determining if weather conditions affect school operations. On mornings which are icy (or foggy or windy, for that matter), CCPS transportation staff are up early to determine whether buses are able to safely complete their routes, and whether staff can safely make the commute to school buildings.
Bus drivers across the county report to Gregg Tulowitzky, the supervisor of transportation, who reports to Perry Willis, the executive director of support services. Willis calls Superintendent Jeff Lawson with a recommendation, and Lawson makes the ultimate decision on whether to close schools or modify class schedules.
“That’s when they call me and we put out the message,” said Public Information Officer Kelly Keeton, who manages district-wide communication. “If it was a call that we made in the morning, the call would typically go out around 5:30 a.m.”
Keeton explained that the district tries to give families as much time as possible to adjust their plans. But they have to consider the whole county, not just any one area, relying on a network of transportation staff as well as collaboration with law enforcement and the Department of Emergency Services.
“We have a big county, and it’s diverse in terms of landscape,” she said. “What Cecilton looks like is probably very different from what Conowingo looks like.”
This year, though, factors other than road safety became critical to the decision — Keeton said she conferred with Lawson over Delmarva Power’s outage map, recalling that at one point Thursday morning as many as about 1,600 homes were without power for devices, internet connection and other critical pieces of online learning.
Lawson decided to delay classes two hours, in hopes that power would largely be restored by then, but assured parents that the district would accommodate anyone still without power.
“Students who are impacted by a power outage will not be marked as absent and will be provided the opportunity to complete their work once their power has been restored,” the district posted in a Facebook post Thursday, in addition to sharing this message through direct calls, emails, notifications in the CCPS app and in an online update.
Schools have been mostly empty since mid-November, when the district announced a full return to virtual learning after two months of slow but steady rollout of a hybrid reopening strategy. With students and teachers staying home, getting them to and from school safely isn’t such a critical factor, but transportation is not entirely discounted — maintenance workers were at school buildings to clear parking lots and sidewalks, allowing some district staff to enter buildings as-needed.
Despite having modified schedules, both Wednesday and Thursday of this week count as full days, meaning they will not need to be made up in the spring. The district earmarks inclement weather recovery days in the spring, and if schools shut down entirely it adjusts the calendar to make that day up later on.
Closing at noon on Wednesday allows the day to count toward the annual total, while also accommodating any power outages that arose as the storm set in Wednesday afternoon.
“Dr. Lawson took the proactive step in the case we were going to lose power,” Keeton said. “And that was a very real possibility, just in terms of what I was watching out of my window.”
Keeton said the district leadership would continue to learn and identify the best strategies to respond to inclement weather amid virtual learning as the weather likely worsens. Like everything else throughout this semester, the district has had to adapt processes to new circumstances.
“We’ve never really had to navigate inclement weather in a virtual state before,” she said. “[We’re] just making sure that we have all bases covered, making sure that everybody is safe, that things are accessible and that we’ve communicated as best we can.”
