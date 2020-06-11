Ethics Commission finds "appearance of violation" after Gregory resigns as sub

ELKTON — It appears to be the end of the road for an ethics complaint against a county council member that officials say never should have been public.
The Cecil County Ethics Commission found that Council Member Jackie Gregory (R-5) working as a substitute for Cecil County Public Schools "gives rise to the appearance of conflict in violation" of Section 39-14 of the county code.
There was no enforceable actions taken against Gregory as a result of the Ethics Commission's finding due to Gregory's April 29 resignation from CCPS.
Gregory has 30 days to request judicial review.
The Ethics Commission, according to County Attorney Jason Allison, is an apolitical agency that doesn't determine guilt. But rather, determines if there is a violation of county code — or the appearance of one.
In its May 18 final order, the Ethics Commission allowed Gregory to apply for an exemption in order to keep subbing for the district after a May 6 hearing regarding her employment.
Gregory, though, says that the county council and members of the public knew she had been a teacher since she started, which was shortly after taking her seat in 2018.
Gregory is running for re-election this year.
Since becoming a teacher, Gregory has disclosed her employment in the required financial disclosure statements.
In early December, the Ethics Commission received a complaint from a "private citizen" about Gregory's employment with the school district.
Also on Dec. 3, County Executive Alan McCarthy wrote a letter to Council President Bob Meffley to “take such action as is appropriate to resolve the matter” of Gregory’s “prohibited” employment with CCPS.
In a later conversation, McCarthy said he called on the council to investigate Gregory’s position because she had called attention to her employment in public meetings.
After an investigation, Gregory was notified on Feb. 5 that the board would move forward as it "determined that there was a reasonable basis to believe that a violation of Section 39-14(A)(1)(a) of the Cecil County Code had occurred as the result of Respondent's position," the order reads.
"A.) Except as permitted by regulation of the Commission when the interest is disclosed or when the employment does not create a conflict of interest or appearance of conflict, an official or employee may not: (1) Be employed by or have a financial interest in any entity:(a) Subject to the authority of the official or employee or the County agency, board, commission with which the official or employee is affiliated..."
At that time, Gregory was given several options: resign as a substitute, resign as a council person or request a contested hearing to defend her self.
So, she got a lawyer.
Though, after a few months, Gregory decided to resign from Cecil County Public Schools in a short email: "Effective immediately, I am resigning as a substitute teacher. I thank you for the opportunities I have had working with our students at CCPS. It has been a wonderful experience."
“It was reported that I was forced to resign from substitute teaching,” Gregory clarified, “that is not the case. I resigned after reading in Jason Allison's filing with the court that this issue was going to be used to impact this year's budget discussions.
"The only way I could make sure that I had a viable voice on the budget was to resign. So that is a decision I made for that purpose.”
Deputy County Attorney Deborah Sniadowski, who received Gregory’s resignation, in response proposed that the "Ethics Commission is accepting of [Gregory's] resignation from substitute teaching with Cecil County Public Schools as a full and final resolution of the complaint filed on December 9, 2019 and acknowledges that the [Gregory] is not admitting to any violation of the Ethics Code or any other applicable statute."
"[Sniadowski] had accepted it," Gregory said in an interview with the Whig regarding her resignation — which she hoped would put a stop to the hearing.
"But then [Allison] said that the Ethics Commission has to accept it and that the hearing was on. ... They wanted me to say I was guilty. I said 'I am not doing that, we will just have a hearing.'"
The May 6 hearing — held via Zoom — which was one of several objections made by Gregory's defense. Prior to the meeting, Wendy Culberson (Gregory’s then-lawyer) filed a complaint against the Ethics Commission with the state, which is still under review.
In its final order, the Ethics Commission draws attention to Gregory’s influence over the county budget — a major portion of which is allotted to schools.
“The Respondent (Gregory) stipulated that she was paid by CCPS; that salary is paid directly from funds appropriated to CCPS by County Council — an appropriation which the Respondent has a vote, and has in fact voted,” the order states.
Gregory, who has made about $7,700 in subbing over the past year, said her position carries no weight.
“There’s no advantage there, from either of my positions,” she said. “… Every dollar, every penny I made I have worked for… I am a regular person working in my field to try to earn a living just like other Cecil county families.”
As evidence, Gregory submitted examples where county leaders have been allowed to substitute in other areas — all of which were “relevant or helpful in this matter,” according to the order.
Gregory though, disagrees:
“I believe that this is the first time a decision like this has been made in Maryland although this has been dealt with many times,” she said.
“I understand that the local ethics board is not mandated to follow precedent, but they should at least follow their own precedent. George Patchell's YMCA is funded again in the budget this year and has been for several years. Meffley's company has continued to contract with the county throughout his term,” she continues. “There have been numerous fire and school personnel that have served in county government. I am the only one that's been singled out. I can't help but think that it's because I have challenged the administration on tax and spending issues.”
Allison, who was given opportunity to comment, said that the Ethics Commission is apolitical and had no comment regarding Gregory’s accusations.
