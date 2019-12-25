FAIR HILL — When a horse is injured, stuck in the mud, or in some other form of distress you cannot call 9-1-1.
Or can you?
The Fair Hill Division of Equine Rescue Ambulance is a large animal 9-1-1 style of service available night and day by calling 443-553-6184. The volunteers are trained to rescue, stabilize and transport a large animal in crisis.
Jo Ann Bashore is leading the band of volunteers that understand large animal emergencies and the need.
“When Barbaro broke his leg he was transported in an ambulance,” Bashore said, referring to the champion thoroughbred stallion that won the Kentucky Derby in 2006 but shattered its leg in the Preakness two weeks later. Barbaro died in January 2007, having never recovered.
Bashore worked as a ranger at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, which is intertwined with the large thoroughbred training grounds. The state park is also a popular trail for horseback riding.
“I was the only on staff certified for large animal rescue technician,” she said. When she retired in 2017 Bashore said she knew it would lead her into promoting and growing a pool of skilled technicians.
It got Heather Miller’s attention.
“I was inherently curious,” Miller said. “Horses can find ways to get into places at the most inopportune time.”
The Fair Hill Division was incorporated as an official 501(c)3 Nov. 2. Less than 24 hours later it got its first official call.
“We had a rescue on Lewisville Road. A Percheron mare could not get up,” she said. Like the paramedics that respond to human calls for help, Bashore tended to the horse in distress.
“We got it to roll over on the other side,” she said. That allowed for feeling to return, stimulating the horse’s limbs. “We got her to stand by herself in 35 minutes.”
Getting the horse onto its feet is critical, she added.
“If they are down more than 2 to 3 hours it compromises their organs,” she said.
Sometimes Bashore doesn’t even need to leave her Elk Mills house.
“I talked a horse owner through getting her horse up,” she said of the phone call.
Bashore and Miller are team directors. Tom Coulter, a paramedic by trade, is also trained in technical rescue. It’s not just about getting the horse to stand, but learning how to move one that cannot, how to use straps to assist and do it all without getting injured yourself.
“Draught horses will weigh 2,000 pounds,” Bashore noted.
Fair Hill Division also needs people to respond that will assist in other ways.
“If the animal isn’t dead you need scene safety,” she said. Help is need to bring heavy equipment to the scene to assist with lifting or moving.
“When you have firefighters and 9-1-1 on the scene as well as a hysterical horse owner and members of the public that want to help it can get hectic,” Bashore said.
Already the group has been the beneficiary of a rescue bag. Valued at $1,900 the bag includes all the gear needed immediately when responding to any large animal in distress.
Now the fundraising efforts is geared toward purchasing a rescue trailer, which will have ramps on the back and the side to allow for volunteers to get a downed horse onto the equine version of a backboard and slide it into the trailer for transport.
“Our goal is to have a rescue service available to the tri-state area,” she said.
The next training session to become certified in Technical Large Animal Rescue (TLAR) will be in April.
“It’s an 8-hour course working with a 900 pound dummy,” she said. She encourages horse owners, veterinarians, caretakers, firefighters and other first responders to take the course.
“A horse is a 1,000 pound toddler who can kick and kill you,” Bashore said. “If they are in pain they don’t respond in a normal fashion.”
As Cecil County prepares to enter the international horse area with the Fair Hill Five Star Bashore said that and other equine events will also require the presence of the rescue volunteers.
“We want to be available to organizers,” she said. “The need is there to assist with shows.”
Anyone who wants to join in any capacity, including help with administration, fundraising, web management as well as responding to rescues should contact Bashore at 443-553-6184.
