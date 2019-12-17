ELKTON — Officer Brian David figures he will be glued to his computer Friday night waiting for the winner to be announced.
David hopes that Elkton Police Department will be that winner of a brand new digital forensic computer from Sumuri, a Delaware company conducting its second international contest for law enforcement.
“Everyone lives in their cellphones,” David said Tuesday. In the course of an investigation Elkton Police will often seize the cell phone of a suspected murderer or pedophile, for example, or if someone dies from an overdose.
“Their cellphone connects us back to their dealer,” he said.
However with all the different carriers, phones and other technology it is hard for law enforcement to have the tools to crack a phone and get to the evidence. That’s where Sumuri’s digital forensic computer comes into play.
“Think of a cellphone like its a crime scene,” said Steve Whalen, co-founder and chief product officer said. While there’s no yellow crime scene tape around the phone officers still have to protect that crime scene.
With the Sumuri tech EPD will be able to copy all the files for analysis and preserve the integrity of the evidence.
“That’s where the future of all evidence is,” David said.
Elkton Police has a forensic computer that’s five years old, but David described it as “a basic unit.” Like all technology it doesn’t take long for such equipment to become slow and obsolete.
In his work with New Castle County Police David learned about the Sumuri Gives Back contest.
“They were the driving force and our support,” David said.
If EPD wins they will get a bright yellow computer that Whalen calls “The Bumble Bee,” a reference to the Transformers movie franchise. It’s been used to market this year’s computer system but Whalen said it will be refreshed, updated and made new when it gets delivered to the winner.
As has already been done, David said EPD makes the system available to allied agencies.
Anyone can cast a vote for the top five by going to the Sumuri website at www.sumuri.com. Voting closes at midnight Friday. The winner will be announced Monday morning.
Whalen suggested Cecil County voters get busy.
