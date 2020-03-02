ELKTON — Young people from high school through college in search of their first job or summer employment should plan to be at the Susquehanna Workforce Center Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Dress to impress because job interviews will be held on site with employers including the town of Elkton, Ripken Stadium, Herr Foods, Areas, APGFCU, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Royal Farms, Chesapeake Care Resources, Boys and Girls Clubs of Cecil and Harford County, Sandy Hill Camp and Retreat Center and more.
The workforce center is located at 1275 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Pre-registration is not accepted but call 410-996-0550 for more information.
